No. 3 Razorback Men Total 18 Entries To Lead NCAA Indoor Field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 3 Arkansas leads the men’s NCAA Indoor Championship field with a total of 18 entrants among 10 events for the event that will be hosted inside Randal Tyson Track Center on March 11-14.

It marks the most entries for the Razorbacks since 19 in 2013, when they claimed an NCAA Indoor championship.

In the weekly USTFCCCA national rating index, the Hogs remain No. 3 behind Oregon and LSU. The rest of the top 10 includes BYU, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

The leading entries following Arkansas include LSU and Oregon with 12 each, Florida (10), Alabama (9) and Florida State (9). Among entries by conference the SEC tops the field with 86, followed by Big 10 (32), Mountain Pacific (32), ACC (30), Big 12 (30), and Summit league (10).

The Razorbacks also lead the NCAA field in the number of events they will contest with 10, followed by nine for LSU, eight for Alabama, and three schools – Florida, Oregon, and Texas – at seven each.

For the third consecutive year the Razorbacks have qualified both the 4×400 and distance medley relay. Joining Arkansas with both relays in this year’s national meet are Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia Tech.

This marks the 11th consecutive season for the Razorback 4×400 relay to qualify, third best behind Texas A&M (16) and LSU (13). This is the third consecutive season for the Hog’s distance medley to advance.

With three entrants in the heptathlon, this marks the fifth consecutive year Arkansas has qualified in the combined event.

Arkansas Men | 18 entries, 10 events

800 Kieran Taylor 3000 Amon Kemboi, Gilbert Boit 5000 Amon Kemboi, Gilbert Boit, Jacob McLeod, Matt Young 60H Phillip Lemonious, Tre’Bien Gilbert 4×400 Arkansas (Relay pool | Jadon Bartholomew, Jalen Brown, James Milholen, Rhayko Schwartz, Jeremy Farr, Ethan Carney) DMR Arkansas (Relay pool | Kieran Taylor, James Milholen, Jadon Bartholomew, Amon Kemboi, Andrew Kibet, Reese Walters) PV Etamar Bhastekar LJ Ryan Brown, John Baker Wt Ruben Banks Hept Markus Ballengee, Etamar Bhastekar, Daniel Spejcher

Arkansas Entries By Year: