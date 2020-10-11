No. 3 Razorback Soccer Downs Alabama In OT, 2-1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 3 Arkansas Soccer (4-0) took just 23 seconds to net the game-winning goal in a 2-1 OT victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Ava Tankersley won a couple of tackles as she made a run across the top of the box and put a shot past the Crimson Tide ‘keeper for the game-winner.

The Razorbacks outshot Alabama, 18-7, with 10 of those coming on goal for Arkansas. The Hogs are now 6-1-1 under head coach Colby Hale against Alabama and it’s the first overtime win for Arkansas since a 1-0 semifinal victory against Florida in the SEC Tournament on Nov. 2, 2018.

How It Happened

>> Senior Kayla McKeon headed home a Nayeli Perez corner kick in the 27th-minute to put the Razorbacks up 1-0.

>> With her back to the goal, Crimson Tide midfielder Macy Clem flicked a ball over her head and past the outstretched arms of Razorback goalie Alexis Bach in the 41st-minute to tie it up.

>> On Arkansas’ first possession of the extra period, Tankersley collected the ball at the top of the box, hit it across her body and slotted one past the Alabama ‘keeper to secure the victory for the Razorbacks.

The Run of Play

The Razorbacks had plenty of looks in the opening 22 minutes, forcing Alabama goalie Mckinley Crone to make five saves, including two diving stops on shots from Anna Podojil. Arkansas broke through on a set piece with McKeon scoring her second goal in as many matches.

Alabama evened it up with less than five minutes to play in the first half as the two squads went into half with the Razorbacks holding an 8-3 advantage in shots, with six coming on target.

Arkansas continued to get good looks in the second half, including a shot from Kiley Dulaney at the top of the 18 in the 79th-minute that went just over the crossbar. Parker Goins, the reigning SEC Offensive POTW, also had an opportunity in the 83rd-minute when she gathered the ball in space, but her shot was also sent high and wide.

Tankersley won it for the Hogs just seconds into overtime for the second goal of her career.

Next Up

Arkansas will be back at Razorback Field for a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, Oct. 16. First kick in Fayetteville is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be streamed through SECN+.