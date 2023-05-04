FAYETTEVILLE – Decisions on who makes the final spots available on the No. 3 Razorbacks conference team will be determined from results on Friday, May 5, during the Arkansas Twilight held at John McDonald Field.

A senior recognition will begin at 4:15 p.m. while the first field event starts at 10:30 a.m. Running events, being streamed on SEC Network + (https://es.pn/427juqb), will start at 5 p.m. Live results will be available here: https://bit.ly/3Ly8riQ

Teams scheduled to compete in the Arkansas Twilight include Allen CC, John Brown, Kansas City, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Rice, Southeast Missouri, and Webster.

“We’re in a situation as a staff where we have more than we need to fill those 30 spots for the conference meet,” stated Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “A few people will be left home that might have needed just one more opportunity. So, Friday is crucial for some people who need to prove themselves one more step higher than they have done so far.

“We’re looking forward to some marks from this meet for the coaching staff to confirm a decision on who is going to Baton Rouge and who is not.”

Sprints, hurdle, and pole vault will be the primary events for the Razorbacks on Friday. In addition, a crew of six will race in the 1,500m.

Amanda Fassold, the NCAA and SEC Indoor pole vault champion, leads the Arkansas crew that includes Kaitlyn Banas, Marin Chamberlin, Mackenzie Hayward, and Bailee McCorkle. Fassold ranks equal fourth on the outdoor collegiate list with a 14-7.25 (4.45) and leads the SEC list by five inches. The rest of the group currently rank =3. =3. =8, and 11 on the SEC conference list.

Razorback sprinters will be spread out among the 100, 200, and 400m. The bulk of them are scheduled to race in the 200m with Amber Anning, Daszay Freeman, Ariane Linton, MeKenze Kelley, Nickisha Pryce, Aaliyah Pyatt, and Tiana Wilson.

Freeman will double up in the 100m hurdles and is joined by Kessiah Bemis, Madison Langley-Walker, and Macy Owens, who will also be in the shot put and javelin. Langley-Walker is also entered in the 400m hurdles.

Racing over 1,500m are Mary Ellen Eudaly, Gracie Hyde, Claire McCune, Heidi Nielson, Carmie Prinsloo, and Sydney Thorvaldson.

Alums competing include Jada Baylark (100, 200), Logan Jolly (1,500), and Shafiqua Maloney (800). Tara Davis-Woodhall, who trains in Fayetteville, is entered in the long jump.

Doha Diamond League

Razorback alums Sandi Morris and Tina Šutej will compete in the pole vault at the first Diamond League meet of the season, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, May 5. Arkansas volunteer Shamier Little will race in the 400m.

Coverage of the Doha Diamond League will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Peacock. Live results are available at this link: https://doha.diamondleague.com/programme-results-doha/

Arkansas Women Entries