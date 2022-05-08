No. 4 Arkansas defeated Auburn 7-4 in an un-Arkansas like fashion on Sunday to take the series 2-1.

The Razorbacks had 13 hits, but stranded 14 runners and committed three errors. But the Hogs got some outstanding pitching from Jaxon Wiggins, Will McEntire and Evan Taylor to with a good hitting day. Auburn threatened in the bottom of the ninth scoring one and having two on base, but the Hogs turned a double play to end it. While the Tigers used six pitchers, McEntire got Arkansas from Wiggins to Taylor in a big weekend performance from the midweek starter.

Auburn got their first inning extended following an Arkansas error. Bobby Peirce made the Hogs pay by hitting a two-out home run for a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas responded back in the top of the second with Braydon Webb scoring on a Jalen Battles ground out. Then Jace Bohrofen tied the game when he came home a double by Cayden Wallace.

In the top of the third, Arkansas struck again. Robert Moore started the inning off with a double. After an out, Kendall Diggs got an infield hit that allowed Moore to go to third. Webb then delivered with a shot over the fence in left center for a 5-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, Auburn slugger Sonny DiChiara hit a solo shot to pull the Tigers to within 5-3.

The Razorbacks got that run back in the top of the fifth when Webb walked to start the inning. After two batters were retired, Zack Gregory also walked. Then Wallace hit a double that plated Webb for 6-3 lead by Hogs.

In the top of the sixth, Brady Slavens reached on a fielding error by the Auburn pitcher. Slavens hit a chopper to Sheehan who couldn’t field it cleanly. Kendall Diggs then reached on a fielder’s choice. Webb and Bohrofen both walked. Battles then hit a long fly to right field that allowed Diggs to tag at third and score to make it 7-3.

Wiggins got the start for the Hogs. He worked 5.0 innings, allowed four hits, three runs, only one earned, walked two, struck out six, allowed two home runs and threw 90 pitches. McEntire, who has been outstanding in midweek starts, replaced Wiggins to start the sixth. McEntire worked 3.1 innings, allowed three hits, four strikeouts, one run and 52 pitches. Taylor got the save with 0.2 inning.

Joseph Gonzalez got the start for the Tigers, but was chased after 2.2 innings. Carson Skipper replaced him. Skipper lasted 2.1 innings and then Chase Allsup came in to start the top of fifth inning. He worked 0.2 inning. He departed in top of the fifth with two outs and bases loaded. Tommy Sheehan in to replace him. John Armstrong entered the game in the top of the sixth with one out and bases loaded. Brooks Fuller worked the ninth for the Tigers.

Wiggins (6-1) got the win and Taylor the save (2). Gonzalez (6-2) took the loss. Arkansas (36-12, 16-8) will be at home next weekend to host Vanderbilt for three games with Friday’s first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+.