FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas is set to host No. 18 Texas in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Razorbacks advanced going undefeated in the Fayetteville Regional. Texas defeated Washington 3-2 on Sunday night in a winner-take-all game. Texas had defeated Washington on Saturday. Washington had to beat Texas twice on Sunday. Washington won the first game 2-1, but Texas bounced back Sunday night to prevail in the Seattle Regional.

Arkansas (47-9) is trying to add a super regional to its impressive list of accomplishments this season. They won the SEC regular season, then the SEC Tournament and Fayetteville Regional. The 47 wins is a school record and Courtney Deifel has her team playing extremely well at this point of the season.

Texas (41-18-1) is 3-3 against SEC schools this season. They lost twice to Alabama, once to Auburn and then swept LSU.