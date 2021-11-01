No. 4 Soccer Begins Postseason at SEC Tournament

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Fourth-ranked Arkansas begins its postseason as the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Hogs start in the quarterfinals, facing LSU on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Hogs (14-3, 9-1 SEC) won their third straight SEC regular season title after shutting out No. 19 Auburn, 2-0, and secured the western division after downing Mississippi State, 2-0.

The squad ended their historic 14-game winning streak, falling at LSU last week, 4-2.

Match 18 Info

Opponent: LSU

What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2

First Kick: 5:00 p.m. CT

Links: Live Stats | SEC Network Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill Loyden (analyst)

Arkansas is making its 15th SEC Tournament appearance and its third-straight as the No. 1 seed. The Hogs have a 14-12-2 record at the event and have advanced to the last five championship games.

Scouting the Tigers

The Tigers (11-6-1, 4-6 SEC) have a 15-10-3 edge in the all-time series record. The teams recently met on Thursday, Oct. 28, to close out the regular season. LSU defeated the Hogs 4-2 to keep their season alive and hand Arkansas its first conference loss of the season.

Quick Kicks

>> LSU leads the all-time series 15-10-3.

>> Arkansas went on a 14-0 run, the longest win streak in program history

The run started on Aug. 30 and ended on Oct. 28.

The Razorbacks outscored opponents 48-6 during the stretch

>> Six Hogs earned SEC Postseason Honors

Bryana Hunter: SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and First Team All-SEC

Parker Goins: SEC Midfielder of the Year and First Team All-SEC

Anna Podojil: First Team All-SEC

Taylor Malham: First Team All-SEC

Kayla McKeon: Second Team All-SEC

Sophia Aragon: SEC All-Freshman Team

>> The Hogs are 29-3-2 in Fayetteville since 2018.

>> Senior Parker Goins notched her 105th point versus Missouri, breaking the program’s record all-time points record (103).

>> The Razorbacks were picked first in the SEC preseason coaches poll, tied with Texas A&M.

>> Three of the Hogs wins have come against ranked teams; No. 13 Tennessee, No. 24 BYU and No. 19 Auburn.

>> Six Hogs were named to the 2021-22 SEC Preseason Watch List, announced earlier this month by the league office. Parker Goins, Anna Podojil, Taylor Malham, and Bryana Hunter earned preseason all-league honors for the third straight year. Kayla McKeon made her first appearance on the list following her All-SEC Second Team season, while Louisville transfer Jessica De Filippo makes her first appearance on the list.

>> Anna Podojil and Parker Goins were named to the MAC Hermann Award Watch List. Goins and Podojil, who were both named to the SEC Preseason Watch List the same week, earned first team All-SEC honors in 2020 and led Arkansas to its second-straight SEC regular-season title.