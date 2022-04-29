FAYETTEVILLE — No. 5 Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss for three games this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) and Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12) are on opposite ends of the standings in the SEC West, but Dave Van Horn said you can throw out the records when these two teams face each other. Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 in some preseason polls and Van Horn knows the Hogs will get their best shot this weekend.

“They’ve had some injuries, like we all have, but I think theirs has hurt them a little bit more,” Van Horn said. “You just never know how it’s gonna go. Kids have good years one year and average the next. A lot of combinations. They’ve played a tough schedule.

“I expect them to be really good and I expect it to be a really good series. You can throw the records out in my opinion. They have good players, they have good arms and they are very offensive. Wins and losses it can flip. I’ve seen it happen. I expect it to be a really good series and very competitive.”

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

vs. Ole Miss – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

7 p.m. Saturday, April 30

vs. Ole Miss – ESPN2 – Listen – Live Stats

Noon Sunday, May 1

vs. Ole Miss – ESPN – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups

Game 1

Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia (3-0, 4.40 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 2.54 ERA)

Game 2

Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83 ERA)

Game 3

Ole Miss RHP Derek Diamond (3-3, 6.29 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.55 ERA)

Tune In

Friday’s game will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call, while Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) will take over on Saturday and Sunday’s nationally televised broadcasts. Saturday’s contest will televise in prime time on ESPN2, while Sunday’s series finale will broadcast on ESPN.

Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The entire weekend series between the Hogs and Rebels can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.



Series History

Since 1960, Arkansas is 54-49 overall against Ole Miss, including a 24-22 mark in games played in Fayetteville.

Arkansas enters this weekend seeking its first home series win against Ole Miss since 2015.

The Hogs, who won last year’s series in Oxford, have won back-to-back series over the Rebels since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Arkansas has not sweep Ole Miss in Fayetteville since the 1999 campaign.

Leading Off