No. 5 Razorbacks Total 11 Entries For NCAA Indoor Championshps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will have 11 entries among seven events in the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held in the Albuquerque Convention Center on March 13-14 in New Mexico.

Qualifiers for Arkansas include Katie Izzo (3,000m and 5,000m), Carina Viljoen (mile and 3,000m), Krissy Gear (mile), Devin Clark (5,000m), Bailee McCorkle (pole vault), Lauren Martinez (pole vault) and G’Auna Edwards (long jump). Relay squads include Paris Peoples, Morgan Burks-Magee, Tiana Wilson and Rosey Effiong in the 4×400 relay along with Viljoen, Burks-Magee, Gear and Izzo in the distance medley relay.

“Arkansas is going to have a large contingent and be very well represented at the national meet,” Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter said. “We had a couple of people that where on that proverbial bubble to gain entry. Devin Clark qualified in the 5,000m and Krissy Gear moved up in the rankings to be a potential finalist in the mile.

“We will have a target on our back as defending national champion. In our situation, though, we surprised people at the SEC Indoor and I think we’ll have some pleasant surprises at the national meet. Will that involve a national championship? I think the odds are highly irregular, but if we can go in there and stay in the top 10 and be competitive then we have even greater things planned for the near future.”

With 11 entries in the national meet, the Razorbacks have the second highest total, trailing only the 13 for LSU while USC and Georgia follow with 10 each.

The Razorbacks are one of just two schools who qualified in both relays, the other program being Florida. Arkansas is the only school in the country which qualified in all four relay events, men’s and women’s 4×400 and distance medley relays.

This marks the 20th consecutive year the Razorbacks have qualified an athlete in the pole vault and the seventh straight season Arkansas qualified multiple athletes in the pole vault. In the past 14 years, they advanced more than one vaulter into the NCAA Indoor on 13 occasions.

With the Razorbacks in seven events, they are tied with two other schools – Georgia and Texas A&M – for the third most events in the meet. LSU leads with nine events while Oregon follows with eight.

In the national team index ratings LSU remained in the No. 1 position ahead of USC, Texas A&M, Georgia and Arkansas among the top five. The rest of the top 10 includes Kentucky, Washington, Oregon, BYU, and Texas.

NCAA Indoor Championships – Arkansas Qualifiers



Women – 7 Events, 11 Athletes, 11 Entries

Mile

8) 4:35.33 Carina Viljoen

12) 4:36.59 Krissy Gear

3,000m

5) 8:55.67 Katie Izzo

7) 8:56.63 Carina Viljoen

5,000m

1) 15:13.09 Katie Izzo

14)15:59.09 Devin Clark

4×400 relay

7) 3:32.24 Arkansas (Paris Peoples, Morgan Burks-Magee, Tiana Wilson, Rosey Effiong)

Distance Medley relay

4) 10:57.08 Arkansas (Carina Viljoen, Morgan Burks-Magee, Krissy Gear, Katie Izzo)

Pole Vault

=6) 14-7 ½ (4.46) Bailee McCorkle

10) 14-4 ½ (4.38) Lauren Martinez

Long Jump

13) 20-9 ¾ (6.34) G’Auna Edwards