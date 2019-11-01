No. 6 Soccer Downs Tennessee 3-1, Wins SEC Title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Sixth-ranked Arkansas (14-2-2, 8-1-1) downed Tennessee (9-6-3, 3-5-2) on Thursday night at Regal Stadium, 3-1, securing its first SEC title in program history and the top seed at the SEC Tournament next week in Orange Beach, Ala. Arkansas’ eight conference wins ties the for the most in school history for a single season.

How It Happened

>> Parker Goins put a strike to the left side of the goal off a PK in the 35th-minute to give Arkansas a one-goal lead.

>> Tori Cannata knocked in a rebound in the 51st-minute to put the Razorbacks up 2-0.

>> The Volunteers quickly replied with Michelle Alozie sending a cross to the back of the net as Arkansas led 2-1.

>> Bryana Hunter sent a header for a score off a rebound from a Razorback corner in the 58th-minute.

The Run of Play

The Razorbacks had a couple of good looks early in the first half, including a corner in the seventh-minute that bounced around in the box before the Vols were able to clear it.

Tennessee got its first shot on frame in the 13th-minute, but Katie Lund was able to easily haul it in. Arkansas got another pair of chances midway through the first half off a close-range shot from Cannata and a Goins free kick, however the Hogs couldn’t find the back of the net on either opportunity.

Goins knocked in a PK later in the half to give Arkansas the lead heading into halftime with the Razorbacks out shooting Tennessee 10-3.

Arkansas would have much of the possession at the start of the second half, adding two more goals and leading 3-1 midway through the half. However, Tennessee had two good chances, including a shot that hit off the crossbar, in the 68th-minute.

The Razorback defense would hold out for the final 20 minutes to secure the victory. Overall, Arkansas out shot the Volunteers 17-12, with 10 of the Razorback shots finding the frame.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group! We have a lot still left to play for and a lot of areas we need to improve on, but tonight we are going to enjoy this and celebrate this. It’s a special group and I can’t wait to keep fighting with them!”

Next Up

With the victory tonight, the Razorbacks locked down the top seed at the SEC Tournament which begins on Sunday. Arkansas will get a bye in the first round and will play in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 5.