No. 7 Arkansas And No. 14 LSU To Play Monday Doubleheader

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather in the area, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 14 LSU will now play a doubleheader on Monday, May 3. First pitch of game one is slated for 2:30 p.m. with game two following at 6 p.m. The first game of the series will air on SEC Network+, while game two remains on SEC Network.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).