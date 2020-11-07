No. 7 Soccer Downs Mississippi State, Wins Second-Straight SEC Title

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 7 Razorback Soccer picked up a 2-1 win at Mississippi State, clinching at least a share of the SEC regular season title and the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament from Nov. 13-Nov. 22. It’s the second-straight conference crown for the Razorbacks, the only two in program history.

Arkansas has gone 15-2-1 over the past two seasons against conference competition, including 8-1 on the road. The Razorbacks have now won 16 of the last 18 meetings with Mississippi State since 2003.

Parker Goins put away her 25th career goal, which is tied for sixth in program history, while Ava Tankersley netted her third goal of her rookie season.

How It Happened

>> A. Podojil carried the ball down the right sideline and put in a cross as Goins made a run to the front post. After a deflection, Goins gained possession and sent a shot just over the Bulldog ‘keeper from the six-yard box in the 11th-minute.

>> Haley VanFossen sent in a corner that was redirected by Kayla McKeon towards the front of the goal. Ava Tankersley gathered the pass and sent in her third goal of the season.

>> Monigo Karnley sent a ball to the top of the six-yard box that Hailey Farrington-Bentil was able to put a one-timer to the back of the net.

The Run of Play

>> The Razorbacks got off to another hot start, notching two goals in the first 20 minutes for the second-straight week.

>> KK Pavatt sent a strike to the upper-right 90 that Taylor Beitz was able to push over the crossbar in the 20th-minute.

>> The Bulldogs were able to get a goal back in just over 10 minutes later to bring the score to 2-1.

>> Arkansas almost added another goal in the 64th-minute when Goins sent in a cross from the left side, however Taylor Malham wasn’t able to get enough on her header.

>> In the 73rd-minute Goins had another look but she put a mid-air one-timer over the goal off an Emilee Hauser cross.

Next Up

After securing the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament for the second-straight season, the Razorbacks earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Kick off in Orange Beach, Ala. Is set for 5:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.