No. 8 Soccer Blanks North Texas, 3-0, Advances To Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – National three-seed Arkansas Soccer (17-3-2, 8-1-1) shutout North Texas (15-6-1, 7-2-1) on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Razorback Field, 3-0. The Razorbacks outshot the Mean Green by a 26-1 margin, with 10 of those shots finding the frame. Coming into tonight, North Texas was averaging 19.5 shots a game.

In the last three matches the Razorbacks have hosted in postseason play, they have outscored opponents 10-2 and are 18-1-2 at home the past two seasons. This will be Arkansas’ second-straight season advancing to the second round and fifth all-time.

How It Happened

>> Marissa Kinsey put a corner to the far post in the 55th-minute as Tori Cannata was able to get her head on the end of it for the 1-0 Hog lead.

>> In the 82nd-minute, Parker Goins put away a rebound after Mean Green ‘keeper Kelsey Brann couldn’t handle a long-range shot from Anna Podojil.

>> Just two minutes later Kaelee Van Gundy netted her first goal of the season as she knocked in a bouncing ball from a Kinsey shot that deflected off the post.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“Proud of our effort. We stayed with it. The press was excellent, and I thought our composure was good.”

Next Up

The Razorbacks will head out to Provo, UT to face NC State in a second-round matchup. First kick is slated for 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 21. The Wolf Pack blanked Navy earlier in the night, 3-0. NC State made the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Nov. 8, but eventually fell to North Carolina, 3-0.

