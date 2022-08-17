FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas soccer had five Razorbacks named to the SEC Preseason Watchlist, the league announced Wednesday.

Defender Bryana Hunter is making her fourth straight appearance on the list while forward Anna Podojil is making her third. Hunter and Podojil earned All-SEC First Team honors for their roles during last year’s league title-winning campaign.

Forward Jessica De Filippo rejoins the list from last season and senior midfielder Bea Franklin and junior midfielder Ellie Podojil are making the list for the first time in their careers.

The Razorbacks were selected to finish second in the conference on Tuesday.

No. 8 Arkansas opens the 2022 season on the road at Saint Louis on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The Hogs’ first home match is set for Sunday, Aug. 21 at Noon against DePaul. Season tickets can be purchased here.