No. 8 Soccer Travels To Provo To Face NC State In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

PROVO, Utah – National three-seed Razorback Soccer (17-3-2, 8-1-1) heads to Provo to face NC State (11-6-4, 4-2-4) on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. First kick is slated for 4 p.m. CT. Arkansas and NC State are meeting for the second time in three seasons during postseason play.

The Razorbacks have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons and this year marks the fifth time overall making it past the first week.

Match 23 Info

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

First Kick: 4 p.m. CT

NC State downed Navy in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 3-0. The Wolfpack added all three goals in the second stanza and outshot the Mids 17-1.

Senior midfielder Tziarra King is the only member of the Wolfpack with more than three goals (13) this season. Her 32 points are 19 more than the next closest member of the NC State squad.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks netted three goals in the second half to down North Texas, 3-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. It was the 12th match that Arkansas has scored three-plus goals and 13th shutout of the season.

It’s now the fifth season the Razorbacks have advanced past the opening round and Arkansas has outscored opponents 10-2 at Razorback Field in the NCAA Tournament.

Quick Kicks

>> Arkansas is making its second-straight appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and its fifth overall.

>> With the 3-0 shutout against North Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Colby Hale earned his program-leading 100th victory.

>> The Razorbacks are facing NC State for the second NCAA Tournament in three years. The Wolfpack earned a 4-1 win in 2017 in the first round at Dail Soccer Field. The Hogs are also facing an ACC squad for the fifth tournament in six all-time appearances in school history.

>> The Razorbacks lead the SEC and rank in the top four nationally in goals (61), assists (63) and points (185) this season.

>> Since the start of October, Arkansas is outscoring opponents 32-6 and have a record of 9-1-1.

>> The Arkansas attack is averaging almost three goals a game (2.77) this season and has outshot opponents 359-200 through 22 matches. In 12 of the Razorbacks 17 wins Arkansas has scored three or more goals.

>> Anna Podojil (14), Parker Goins (10), Stefani Doyle (9), and Taylor Malham (8) have netted 41 of Arkansas’ league-leading 61 goals this season which also ranks fourth nationally. Podojil’s 14 goals are tied for the most among freshman in the nation.

>> Arkansas ‘keeper Katie Lund ranks eighth nationally in both save percentage (0.885) and goals-against-average (0.413).

>> Stefani Doyle became the first Razorback in program history to make an appearance in four-straight NCAA Tournament matches when she got the start against North Texas on Nov. 15.

