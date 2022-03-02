HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – No. 9 Arkansas Women’s Golf finished their second tournament of the spring ninth, finishing the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at 32-over (295-294-295—884). No. 5 Wake Forest won the event by nine strokes, finishing the event at nine-over. Wake also had the individual medalist, as Carolina Lopez-Chacarra finished at four-under to win the individual medal.

Junior Kajal Mistry was great on the final day of the event, shooting a one-under 70, the best by any Hog at the Darius Rucker. Mistry came out of the gate hot, birdieing three of her first eight holes. She played clean golf after the turn, as well, finishing one-over during the second nine. Mistry finished at two-over, good enough for a share of ninth place. It was the second top-10 finish of the season for Mistry, who earned a fourth-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Fellow junior Ela Anacona had a nice spring debut, as she finished tied for 16th at five-under. After going three-over on day one, Anacona played solid back-to-back rounds Tuesday and Wednesday, firing 72s in each of the final two rounds. Anacona fired three bogeys and one birdie on the front, but was able to get one back on 17. Anacona now has two top-20 finishes this season, as she earned a share of 11th at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Julia Gregg, Cory Lopez and Miriam Ayora all finished in the 60s, as Gregg finished 65th, while Lopez and Ayora both finished tied for 68th.

More Information

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.