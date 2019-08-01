No Questions Remain About Chad Morris Utilizing Tight Ends

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Chad Morris and Joe Craddock were at SMU the tight end wasn’t utilized as much in the passing game, but that quickly changed at Arkansas.

Barry Lunney Jr. coaches the Arkansas tight ends and saw one of his players, Cheyenne (C.J.) O’Grady, tie for the team lead last year with 30 receptions. That happened despite O’Grady only playing in 10 games and not catching a pass until the fifth game. He had five starts and his catches went for 400 yards and six touchdowns.

It was known that Arkansas was a good spot to be as a tight end recruit when Bret Bielema was the head coach, but it’s turned out the same with Morris and Craddock, the offensive coordinator. Does Morris like the tight end as much as Bielema?

“I would think so,” Lunney said. “It’s a different look in a different way. But one of the things I’ve been impressed with Joe and Chad is they’ve embraced it. That’s something they didn’t have at SMU. That was the big deal in recruiting that the tight end at SMU only caught nine passes or whatever. We quickly changed that narrative. And you look at their time at Clemson they were very productive and had a Mackey Award winner.

“So all that stuff was just nonsense to begin with. But I think they’ve done a really good job of embracing it and reaching the tradition and using our roster. Let’s use our best players. And last year our tight ends were some of our better players. We infused wideout with more talent but we want tight end still to be the strength of the team. On paper we can be.”

In addition to O’Grady, Austin Cantrell had eight receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, Jeremy Patton caught five passes for 45 yards and Grayson Gunter snagged four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. That gave the tight ends 47 catches for 615 yards and eight touchdowns.

O’Grady and Gunter are back this season. They are joined at tight end by four-star recruit Hudson Henry and senior Chase Harrell, who caught four passes for 60 yards and wide receiver last season as well as talented junior walk-on Blake Kern. Lunney is excited about the addition of Harrell, who was a grad transfer from Kansas last year, to his room.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Lunney said of Harrell. “And he’s got a great attitude. This reminds me in great detail of when AJ (Derby) transitioned. When you saw AJ (transitioned to tight end) it was like, yeah! Chase Harrell – he’s found his home.

“I’m not putting him up in the Mackey Award Hall of Fame. That’s way premature. He’s got to go out and put into action what he’s worked on. But we saw some things in the spring that were really encouraging.”

Tru Carroll, Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach, is also impressed with Harrell.

“Another guy who really has stood out and jumped off the page is Chase Harrell,” Carroll said. “He’s a guy who switched positions this past offseason and really embraced it. He challenged himself nutritionally and challenged himself in the weight room. He’s added some good size to his body. He’s walking around at 251 right now. He looks like an action figure.”

Gunter will be a junior this season. He is now 6-foot-6, 243-pounds. Lunney is impressed with what Gunter brings to the room as well as Kern.

“Grayson Gunter has played a lot of football,” Lunney said. “Really gifted. He can fly for 245 pounds.

“Blake Kern is a walk-on who is probably our best blocker. So it’s the guys in the middle who are going to set the metric on where our unit’s performing. We want C.J. at his best, but if he doesn’t want to be his best we have guys that can come right in and we’re going to put him off to the side. So these guys are going to make him the best because we’ve got competition.”

Morris was asked his impressions of O’Grady and Henry.

“Let’s start with CJ first, a guy that has talent just oozing all over him, a guy that was — went through some challenging times last year with a new staff, with the expectations, with the standards that we were setting, and to be that teammate that we want,” Morris said. “And when you saw him begin to buy in, and you saw what he can be. And there’s no doubt that he can be one of the best in the country at tight end.

“And he’s a top play maker we got coming back for us. He’s extremely talented. It’s just how good does he want to be? So that’s been our challenge to him in this offseason and motivating him and pushing him and driving him. And not just us, but his teammates. Again, we’ve gone to much a player-led football team. I’ve seen our players really, really push him and motivate him in different areas, in different ways.”

Henry is the younger brother of former tight end Hunter Henry and linebacker Hayden Henry, who is currently a junior at Arkansas. Morris beat several top schools to land Henry.

“Hudson Henry, a phenomenally talented young man that is going to play and he’s going to push and he’s going to be — have a great career and a great future,” Morris said. “So, we’ll see how his transformation into fall camp goes. But talking to our defensive secondary and going through their summer workouts and watching and listening to who’s impacting on the offensive side of the ball, Hudson’s name always comes up.”

In addition to the group on campus, Arkansas has commitments from McKinney (Texas) North’s Brandon Frazier and Crockett (Texas) High School’s Allen Horace at tight end in the Class of 2020.

Arkansas will practice for the first time on Friday night beginning at 6:15 p.m. They will then return to the practice field on Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. Saturday will also be Media Day at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State at 3 p.m.