North Carolina State Defeats Arkansas, Forces Game 3 on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE — North Carolina State bounced back to take a 6-5 victory over Arkansas to tie the Fayetteville Super Regional at a game each.

Arkansas got on the scoreboard first when Brady Slavens walked to start the top of second inning. Charlie Welch followed with a shot over the fence in left field for a 2-0 lead.

The Wolfpack got their first run in the bottom of the third. The inning started with two infield hits. Ryan Costeiu came in to limit them to one run. Hogs still held a 2-1 lead heading to top four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Terrell Tatum started the inning off with a single to right field. Jose Torres hit a two-run home run. Luca Tresh followed with a solo home run for a 4-2 lead with no outs in bottom of fourth. Both home runs off of Costeiu. Vojtech hit the third home run of inning to give the Wolfpack a 5-2 lead with one out in the inning. That was it for Costeiu as Van Horn goes to Caden Monke.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wolfpack started the inning off with a single and walk. A sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third with one out. Then a ground out scored the sixth run with Tresh crossing the plate.

In the top of the seventh, the Hogs rallied to score three runs. Slavens hit a one-out home run. Welch walked. Then with two outs, Cullen Smith hit a single that moved Welch to third. Casey Opitz then hit a grounder to shortstop who threw it wide at first for an error. Welch scored on the play. Battles then singled to plate Opitz and pull the Hogs within 6-5.

Lael Lockhart worked 2.1 innings. He allowed two hits, a run (earned), one walk, pair of strikeouts, faced 10 hitters, threw 38 pitches and 22 strikes. Costeiu worked one inning. He surrendered four hits, four runs (all earned), a strikeout, faced seven hitters, threw 29 pitches and 20 were strikes. The three home runs he gave up in bottom of fourth is what the issue was. Monke worked 1.2 innings, allowed a hit, struck out three, faced six hitters, threw 28 pitches and 19 were strikes. Connor Noland worked 1.0 inning. He allowed a hit, one run (earned), walked one, faced five hitters, threw 13 pitches and seven strikes. Kevin Kopps worked 2.0 innings, struck out two, faced six hitters, threw 21 pitches and 16 strikes.

Sam Highfill worked 6.1 innings, allowed two hits, four runs (three earned), a pair of walks and threw 96 pitches. Evan Justice replaced him. Highfill (8-2) got the win while Costeiu (8-3) took the loss.

The two teams will meet on Sunday at 5 p.m. and televised on ESPN2.