Northwest Charity Classic brings Razorback golfers to Bella Vista

The Northwest Charity Classic golf tournament in Bella Vista is bringing in current and former Razorback golfers to the course this weekend. For the first time the Women’s All Pro Tour will join the All Pro Tour as participates in the tournament.

In the field is LPGA Tour member and 2019 NCAA Champion Maria Fassi, Dylan Kim and current women’s golfer Brooke Matthews.

Social distancing will be in play throughout the week, but President of K&G Sports LLC & the All Pro Tour Gary Deserrano is encouraging fans to come out and watch the action.

“You will see great golf. I think the women’s game is really underestimated as far as how good these young ladies are. There is going to be a future LPGA star playing this week and hopefully people will be able to see it,” says Deserrano.

The tournament runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Scotsdale & Country Club courses. For more information visit: https://www.discoverbellavista.blog/wapt/

