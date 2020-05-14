Notre Dame’s AD- “We are committed to having fans in the stands”

On September 12, 2020, Arkansas is scheduled to play Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

In a recent interview with “The Fight” Notre Dame’s Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick said,

“We’re committed to having fans in the stands and we’ll start with the other students. My view throughout has been, if we think it’s safe for students to be on the field playing football, it should be safe for the students to be in the stands watching football. So, we’ll build off that base of the other students, faculty and staff will be a priority for us to give them an opportunity, and then our fans. We haven’t yet gotten to the question of how big that audience is. We won’t be at capacity. We’ll do something less than that. And we’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance. How the facility works, how you enter it, how you exit it, all things to be determined. We’re working hard on them.”

On Thursday, Swarbrick told Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger that, “There is support for a conference only plus-one [non-conference game]. If that’s the model, we’d be fine, because [Notre Dame] would be most people’s plus-one.”

Notre Dame football is an independent, not a part of a conference.

