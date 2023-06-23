We now know what a lot of Razorback fans on the Internet have been predicting for months. Nick Smith Jr.’s injury plagued one season with the Hogs dropped his draft status from the rarified air of a lottery pick to that of a low first rounder. In monetary terms he likely went from a $6 million signing bonus to just over $2 million. But the 6-5 combo guard out of Jacksonville, Arkansas didn’t sound like someone crushed by a loss of maybe $4 million.

For sure he was emotional, bursting into tears with his head down when his name was called as the 27th pick going to the Charlotte Hornets. He shared an dramatic moment with his dad after the announcement and explained on camera that his tears were a result of the years of hard work he’d put in (and is still putting in) and “it’s finally paying off.”

Later he was all smiles when asked about playing once again with former AAU teammate Brandon Miller, an Alabama one and done who was the number two overall pick in the draft saying, “the journey continues. I feel like I do everything for a reason.”

The Internet reaction was predictable. NSJ should have come back so he could be a lottery pick in 2024. Or, he should have sat out the entire 2023 season out to avoid media scrutiny of his “knee issue.” Other suggestions: Go the the G League out of high school which (for some reason) would have produced a better result in the draft or he should have never returned to the team at all after missing half of December and all of January, focusing instead on further rehab of the knee.

For his part Smith has said all along that returning for play for the Razorbacks was something he always intended because it was his dream to wear the cardinal & white of his home state team and contribute in the only NCAA Tournament he ever would experience.

During his absence those who said his actions were all about money, that he cared more about his NBA future than his time has a Hog, are looking wildly off target right now. To me, coming back said everything that needed to be said about NSJ’s commitment to his coach, his teammates and Razorback fans. He came back and yes, it cost him financially, at least for now.

Stepping off the plane in Charlotte to start a new chapter in his basketball career he has closed the door on all of that. The 2022-23 collegiate season is history. Continued references to it by fans who don’t want to let go of it becomes nothing more than Internet noise. The vast majority of Arkansas basketball fans will follow his next steps with pride and hope. Pride that yet another ex Razorback has become a first round pick. Hope that the knee issue that plagued him and his college team will fade into history clearing the way for the kind of pro career predicted for him this time a year ago.