Offense Not Clicking Early on Thursday Morning

FAYETTEVILLE — In the brief time the media had access at Thursday’s four periods, the defense clearly was getting the better of the passing game on offense.

KJ Jefferson had Rocket Sanders lined up with the first-team offense. His receives were redshirt senior Kendall Catalon, redshirt junior Jaquayln Crawford and super senior De’Vion Warren.

Malik Hornsby worked with the second unit and had redshirt junior Josh Oglesby behind him at running back. The receivers were true freshmen Ketron Jackson and Bryce Stephens along with redshirt junior Warren Thompson.

While true freshman Lucas Coley took the third-team snaps early on Wednesday, it was redshirt junior John Stephen Jones’ turn today. He had freshman running back AJ Green, who was in a green protective jersey, along with redshirt freshman Harper Cole, redshirt freshman Darin Turner and true freshman Jaedon Wilson at receiver.

Still missing was running back Trelon Smith. The Hogs are preparing for another big scrimmage on Saturday.