Offensive Line in 2021 Could be One of Deepest at Arkansas, Best Since 2015

FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn’t long ago that Arkansas’ numbers on the offensive line were so low it was hard to have a meaningful two-deep practice with them.

Not any longer. Sam Pittman and Brad Davis have continued to stockpile numbers and talent there. But it would be unfair not to also credit Dustin Fry for the job he did building up the numbers when he followed Kurt Anderson. In addition, due to COVID, seniors are allowed to come back and that is big for Pittman and Davis.

Left tackle Myron Cunningham and center-guard Ty Clary have both opted to return for another season with the Hogs. Both were very vital to what the Razorbacks did in 2020. For Clary it’s really sweet that he gets a fifth season since he was thrown into the mix as a true non-scholarship freshman in 2017 and thus didn’t get a redshirt. He was promised and given a scholarship after one semester at Arkansas.

The return of Cunningham and Clary means Arkansas will return everyone who started a game on the offensive line this season. In addition, all the depth is slated to return and Arkansas has added four more offensive line recruits in the Class of 2021.

In addition to Cunningham and Clary, Arkansas will return Dalton Wagner and Shane Clenin as redshirt seniors. Noah Gatlin, Ryan Winkel and Luke Jones are redshirt juniors while Ricky Stromberg is a junior who has never redshirted. The redshirt sophomores are Beaux Limmer, Brady Latham and Dylan Rathcke. Charlotte transfer Ty’kieast Crawford is a true sophomore. The redshirt freshmen are Ray Curry Jr., Marcus Henderson and Jalen St. John. True freshmen are Cole Carson, Devon Manuel and Terry Wells. Among the non-scholarship offensive linemen are redshirt sophomore Drew Vest, redshirt freshman Payton Simpson and redshirt juniors Austin Nix and Griffin Hunt.

While Cunningham is pretty set at left tackle and Henderson is going to be a left tackle. At right tackle, it could be interesting between Gatlin, Wagner and Crawford. Curry is a tackle and Rathcke can play guard or tackle.

Latham is at left left guard with Clenin and Jones involved. Clary and Limmer battled at right guard much of the season as did Winkel. St. John will definitely be a factor next season at one of the guard spots.

Stromberg is the center and if he’s injured the Hogs also move Clary over there. Clenin, Jones and others also snap some as does Nix.

Wells, Carson and Manuel all bring outstanding size to the Hogs.

Offensive Linemen

Ty’kieast Crawford, 6-5, 335, Sophomore, Charlotte Transfer (Carthage, Texas)

Ty Clary, 6-4, 298, Senior, Fayetteville

Shane Clenin, 6-6, 316, Redshirt Senior, Festus (Mo.)

Myron Cunningham, 6-7, 325, Senior, Iowa Central Community College

Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 320, Redshirt Freshman, Memphis (Tenn.) White Station

Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 307, Redshirt Junior, Jonesboro

Marcus Henderson, 6-5, 284, Redshirt Freshman, Memphis (Tenn.) University School

Griffin Hunt, 6-4, 238, Redshirt Junior, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

Luke Jones, 6-5, 294, Redshirt Junior, Notre Dame Transfer (Pulaski Academy)

Brady Latham, 6-5, 296, Redshirt Sophomore, Jenks (Okla.)

Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 293, Redshirt Sophomore, Tyler (Texas) Lee

Austin Nix, 6-2, 312, Redshirt Junior, Texarkana

Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 290, Redshirt Sophomore, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

Payton Simpson, 6-4, 360, Redshirt Freshman, Bentonville

Jalen St. John, 6-5, 359, Redshirt Freshman, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Ricky Stromberg, 6-4, 311, Junior, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Drew Vest, 6-6, 299, Redshirt Sophomore, Searcy

Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 319, Redshirt Senior, Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton

Ryan Winkel, 6-6, 307, Redshirt Junior, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers

Cole Carson, 6-5, 290, Freshman, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Devon Manuel, 6-9, 292, Freshman, Sunset (La.) Beau Chene

Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, Freshman, Wynne