OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard and former Hog Isaiah Joe on October 16.

According to a news release from the team, the announcement was made by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The release says the terms of the agreement were not released.

Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft and spent two seasons with the team. He played in 96 games with two starts and averaged 3.7 points and 1 rebound in 10.3 minutes per game.

Joe spent two years as a Razorback where he led the SEC, and ranked fourth in the nation, in three-pointers per game in his sophomore season.