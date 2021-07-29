Oklahoma, Texas approved to join Southeastern Conference beginning in 2025

Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai (15) tries to get past Texas defensive back Chris Brown (15) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The presidents of the Southeastern Conference voted unanimously to approve the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference on Thursday.

Oklahoma and Texas notified the Big 12 Conference earlier this week that they would not be extending a grant of media rights agreement past its 2025 expiration date.

On Tuesday, the two universities formally requested invitations to join the Southeastern Conference, beginning July 1, 2025.

The addition of the two schools would move the conference to 16 schools.

There is no word at this time as to which of the two divisions of the conference each team would go to.

The University of Arkansas has a long history with Texas, with both schools competing in the now defunct Southwest Conference from 19-15 until 1991, when the Razorbacks jumped to the SEC.

You can read the letter from the SEC below.