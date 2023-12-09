BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The final Crimson and Cardinal Classic held in Tulsa was one to remember for No. 19 Oklahoma and certainly one to forget for unranked Arkansas.

The unbeaten Sooners used a 18-4 run before halftime to give itself a cushion and downed the Razorbacks 79-70 in a game that had plenty of fireworks and six technicals Saturday afternoon at BOK Arena.

It was the second win for Oklahoma (9-0) over Arkansas (6-4) in the three non-conference classics pitting the Razorbacks and Sooners, who will join them next season as members of the SEC.

“I am just happy for our guys,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moster said one his postgame radio show. “It was a big win for us. We have got a lot of respect for Arkansas. But I thought our guys kept on answering the bell, played really gritty defense.”

Arkansas played the last 15:50 without head coach Eric Musselman, who was ejected after getting hit with two technicals with his team down 48-33.

Oklahoma’s Renaldo Soares was also given a technical at the sane time as Musselman with the result soon becoming a 52-33 lead for the Sooners.

Arkansas did respond some after Musselman’s technicals, pulling within 12 on five occasions, but never could get closer than that until the final seconds of the game.

Razorback assistant coach Keith Smart took over for Mussleman in a contest that has three technicals on each team.

Oklahoma initially took control of the game late in the first half when he raced away from a 21-19 deficit with a 18-4 spree headed into intermission.

That included Soares’ two free throws that made it 37-25 with 56 seconds left and capped the first-half scoring.

“I thought we just kept on staying with what we are doing,” Moser said. “I just thought defensively we had to be connected because they are such good one on one players. We were truing to plug the gaps and not let them go downhill and get them kind of bottled up.

“That’s why we got a couple of shot clock violations that were really great. It fired up our bench when we got a couple of those because we knew we were trying to bottle them up and not let them go downhill. They are so athletic and they have got some guys that can make shots.”

Moser was not happy his players got three technicals for taunting.

“But we got to hold our composure ,” Moser said. “You have to play with emotion, but not emotionally. But it was really tough.”

The Sooners shot a sizzling 56 percent from the field in both halves, 5 of 14 3-pointers, hit 19 of 24 free throws and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 30-24.

Arkansas was just 8 of 27 shooting in the opening half, 20 of 50 overall, 4 of 18 from 3-point range and 26 of 31 from the free throw line.

There were 29 of the game’s 42 fouls called in the second half.

“It just got into a driving and calling so many fouls in the second half, but I thought our first-half defense was elite,” Moser said. “Even with a couple of baskets they hit, they hit two really hard threes, got two offensive rebound (baskets), 5 2-point baskets in the first half and we played hard without fouling.

“And it just got to be, and I don’t want to comment on it, but in the second half just back and forth with the fouling and it kind of took away from the game.

“But I thought just a gritting performance from our guys.”

Javian McCollum had 20 points to lead Oklahoma while Otega Owah had 14, Soares 13 and Milos Uzan 11.

Oklahoma now has wins over Arkansas, Iowa, Providence and USC on its resume.



“We want to be the best, we want to beat the best,” McCollum said. “That’s what it takes to win a national championship, you want that target on your back, knowing that teams respect you at a high level, because we’re going out there competing at a high level every night.”

Khalif Battle had 13 points to lead Arkansas while Jeremiah Davenport added 12 and Tramon Mack 10.

Arkansas star and projected first round NBA draft pick Trevon Brazile, coming off an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s 97-83 win over Furman, started but was scoreless in 15 minutes.

Brazile while playing 11 minutes in the first half and 4 more after intermission.

Photo courtesy of Oklahoma