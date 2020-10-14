Ole Miss at Arkansas Game Moved to SEC Network

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Ole Miss will move to SEC Network, after it was initially slated to air on ESPN2. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline) will have the call.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:
Home games in bold
Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network), 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA
Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA
Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA
Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TB

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play