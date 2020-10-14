Ole Miss at Arkansas Game Moved to SEC Network

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Ole Miss will move to SEC Network, after it was initially slated to air on ESPN2. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline) will have the call.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network), 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA

Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA

Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA

Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TB