FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will add a game back to its SEC schedule, as the league announced today the Hogs and the Rebels of Ole Miss will tip it up on Tuesday, February 22nd at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, Miss. The game was originally slated for December 30in Oxford, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Ole Miss Women’s Basketball program.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.