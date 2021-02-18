Ole Miss Game To Be Played Friday, Feb. 19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ postponed game against Ole Miss will be played tomorrow, Friday Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The game was previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

All tickets purchased for Thursday’s game will be honored for those who wish to attend the Friday night game. All mobile tickets will automatically update, while previously printed tickets will scan as normal upon arrival.

Due to the date change, this game will not be on TV and will not be streamed on SEC Network +. Fans can tune into 92.1 FM or use the TuneIn app to hear Phil Elson on the call, or they can follow along on social media.