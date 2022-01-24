Ole Miss Hires Sam Carter Away From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Carter has left Arkansas to coach cornerbacks at Ole Miss sources indicate.

At Ole Miss, Carter will replace Terrell Buckley who agreed to part ways with Lane Kiffin in recent days. Ole Miss has had several coaches part since the end of the 2021 season.

Carter came to Arkansas in 2020 with Barry Odom to coach cornerbacks and help with the secondary on Sam Pittman’s first staff. Carter just completed his second season and is recognized as one of the better recruiters in the SEC.

Carter played at TCU from 2011-14. He worked as defensive quality control at Missouri under Odom from 2016-19.

Carter is the second coach to leave the staff in the past 48 hours. On Sunday, it was learned that Pittman had fired defensive line coach Jermial Ashley,

Pittman will now need to find a defensive line and cornerbacks coach for 2022.