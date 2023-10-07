OXFORD, Ms. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back on the road this week in Oxford, Mississippi, as Sam Pittman’s team faces off against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

On this week’s edition of “On The Road” our Evan Kamikow explores Rowan Oak, the home of Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning writer William Faulkner.

The property, which Faulkner bought in 1930, is currently owned by the University of Mississippi after Faulkner’s daughter, Jill, sold it in 1972.

For the full segment, head to the video above!