FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Hey what’s going on guys and welcome in your Pig Trail Nation report I’m CJ Maclin beside I’m sitting beside the second year head coach Monty Patel. How are you doing today, man?

I’m doing well. How are you?, says Coach Patel.

Doing? I’m pretty good. I’m pretty third and final day for you guys. You guys are wrapped up everything. You got professionals coming in from different parts of the country. How tough is it to have three practices with all these guys coming from different parts of the country and, you know, having different things that they do and they like doing and just have to mesh in three days. It’s tough to do some.

I mean, most of it’s fun, mainly because these guys are professionals and they all play a certain type of way. So I mean, you got guys like Sonny who are big leaders and you got guys like Barford who are big leaders. You see them leading right now here. Honestly, just them. Them coming in, then playing professional ball. They know how to play basketball. So you don’t have to teach the very basics. You just have to talk about terminology and what your goal is are in in playing. So how are you guarding ball screens? What are you doing offensively? What are you doing on based on out of bounds? Those are the biggest things. And all these guys are played pro and played basketball for most of their lives. So makes it easy honestly, just them, them coming in, then playing professional ball, they know how to play basketball.

Let’s talk about your team. We talked about the basketball team. Talk about your team of coaching staff. You got your assistant coaches, you got your player development coaches. How how much have they helped you throughout this process?

Man, Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere. Coach Winters at UCLA. Coach Vance at Arkansas State, Coach Yates at Harding, Coach Bandy that’s now at West Memphis. Christian. All of those guys have such a past record of just success, so why wouldn’t I take their advice? Why wouldn’t I lean on them? That’s what I’ve been taught by so many of the coaches I work for. Good coaches, lean on their assistant coaches.

I talk about some of your returning players like Jalen Barford saying he was talking about him as well and how he wasn’t scoring like he is this year. Like he got, you know, a little bit more scoring to him this year and especially in practice. I mean, he was heating up.

Jb A big kid. He’s so funny. He’s so energetic. I mean, I swear he’s 16 years old and a 25 year old’s body.

He said he is the most trash talking guy in the league.

He doesn’t stop talking. He’s so funny. But I mean, JB is scoring abilities. Great. He’s got one of the best finishing packages I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s got a lot of dog to him. He’s got a good, really, really good tbrt career. When he took the underdogs, I think they won. I think they made it to the third round game just off his back as a low 15 seed so us being able to out at a power like him and then even add guys like a like a Jimmy Witt onto the team just makes us more versatile.

Well, Coach, I appreciate your time, man. You know, I appreciate these last three days. It’s been it’s been a pleasure. I appreciate you all having me. I appreciate you coming, guys. Go win that thing. Now I’m bringing back lean back a little couple dollars. I take cover. I don’t forget. I don’t forget who helped. I never forget who helped. Speaker1: That’s it for your picture on next year for everybody. We’ll see you guys after the break.