One Love: JT Towers Razorbacks Signee Senior Mix Tape

Stats of Towers’ 2019 state championship season at Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, AR):

171 Tackles in 12 Games

in 12 Games 14.3 Tackles per Game (#1 in Arkansas)

(#1 in Arkansas) 47 Tackles for a Loss

105 Solo Tackles

11 Sacks

5 Forced Fumbles

