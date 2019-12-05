One Minute on Muss: On to the Next Mentality

Fayetteville, AR-

In Eric Musselman’s first season leading the Hogs, they’re 8-0…matching the program’s best start in 22 years. For all that talk, where Arkansas’ start ranks among the elite in Razorback History, Musselman had this response when Hogville.net’s Kevin McPherson asked him about the unbeaten run: ‘I’m just worried about Bassey.’

Charles Bassey, a 6’11 230 pound center from Western Kentucky, Arkansas’ next opponent. The fact that was the first answer from Musselman speaks to his preparation, preparation from the players, and Musselman’s staff. Muss says they’ll have to scrap and claw their way to wins this year. Five of Arkansas’ eight wins have occurred when Arkansas has only scored in the 60s. The Hogs beat Austin Peay 69-61 Tuesday Night.

Despite the 8-0 start, you can’t get too high or too low. I remember when Arkansas won 90-89 at LSU last season. The Hogs celebrated, as they should, but keep in mind, from there, Arkansas won five of its last 13. Point is, for Musselman, it’s on to the next…an NBA Mindset. His players embrace that. It’s a big reason why Arkansas is still undefeated this season.

(Author’s Note: This column runs every week during the basketball season)