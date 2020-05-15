One-on-One with Connor Noland

On Friday, Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland talked with our Alyssa Orange about the 2020 season’s abrupt ending, his future, and the look of the Arkansas baseball team in 2021. It also had a guest appearance from Connor’s mom, Angie.

Here’s a part of the interview:

Connor Noland- I still feel like I have a lot to prove as an Arkansas Razorback, and I feel like there is a lot to do in the future. Omaha is a goal that we have and we want to get there again, and I think to do that and hold myself accountable and do what I said, I think that is a big thing for me.

Alyssa Orange- So we will see Connor Noland back next year?

Connor Noland- I think there is a good possibility.

AlyssaOrange- What are some things outside of what you checked off that you want to grow in and continue to develop in your game, I know you spent a lot of time this offseason working your pitch selection and getting better.

Connor Noland- Pitch location is a big thing for me. If i can just locate, you know i might not be throwing 95-96 but if i can locate and put it where I want and dictate the zone, Ill be able to have a lot of success and the big thing for me is getting everyone motivated, I think we are going to have a lot of young guys this year and guys new to the program, so I am going to have a large leadership role that i have to hold and we are going to have Heston and Casey leaving so I think that is going to be a big part of our success this season

