Buffalo, NY (KNWA) – Arkansas fans had just two options when it came to traveling for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo: flying or driving.

If you take the first option, it’s a few hours in the air and maybe a layover or two. To drive it, it would take you over 30 hours in a car and over 2,000 miles roundtrip.

Most would choose the first option, but lifelong Hog fan Chris Brewer decided he wasn’t going to take the easy road.

“A lot of people were like you know they make planes right? So we’re like yeah, but we’ve taken vacations to Colorado and made 15 hours trips before, we can totally drive this, we can do this,” Brewer said.

“I was like no, no, I don’t like cars, I don’t like trips and so it’s hard, I don’t want to be in a car all day, but we did it, it’s been fun,” Chris’s wife, CaSandra Brewer said.

Chris and CaSandra packed up the car on Wednesday and hit the highway, documenting the entire journey on social media under the #BentonvilletoBuffalo.

“Someone responded to me on Twitter and said something about flying and I said have you ever seen National Lampoon’s Vacation, like road trips, there’s something about road trips, it’s been fun,” Chris said.

After the long trip, the two finally made it to New York on Thursday afternoon with time to spare before the Hogs tipped off with Vermont.

“So it probably been 17 to 18 hours with the stops, because we stopped a couple of times, today we made great time, didn’t stop for one split second so, trying to get here so,” CaSandra said.

Brewer said that the Razorbacks are undefeated when he has attended the games this season and that he’s putting his streak on the line by coming to Buffalo, but that was a risk he was willing to take.

“Well we love our Hogs, we’re season ticket holders in Fayetteville, so there were a couple games I didn’t get to go to so coincidentally those are the games we lost. So I went to a lot of games this year my wife and I, and they’ve won every time we’ve been here so we said we’re going to Buffalo and they are going to win,” Chris said.

The Hogs take on Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. CT on TNT.