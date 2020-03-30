Otis Kirk on Hog FB: Emphasis on O-Line, RB in this Recruiting Report

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Otis Kirk, our football recruiting analyst, outlines an offer sheet that is growing for offensive tackle Cole Carson. The Texas Native likes the Hogs and Kirk has the latest on Carson’s recruitment. Also, Tedarian Blair is one to watch up front from Gosnell and he’s not the only one listed in this report from Gosnell. Running Back Travelle Anderson drawing attention, as well.

Otis has more on LJ Johnson, another running back to keep an eye on, a 2021 recruit who has an offer from the Hogs. He is out of Cypress (TX).

Plus, find out the way Otis breaks down the efforts by the Hog staff posting videos to twitter showcasing the state of the art Razorback facilities.