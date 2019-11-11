Otis Kirk on Hog FB Recruiting: Williams Reopens Recruitment, Plus the Impact of the Early Signing Period

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Wide Receiver Savion Williams has decommitted from Arkansas becoming the first to reopen his recruitment following the firing of Chad Morris. Williams, out of Marshall, Texas,

“He committed as a wide receiver, but his high school team had an injury at quarterback, so he moved over to play quarterback. Actually, he’s done a pretty good job there. He has reopened his recruiting. We’ll see what’s out there. It doesn’t mean that, you know, eventually, Arkansas couldn’t get back in, or they may not want to. I mean, so much depends on the new coach, what his philosophy is, what his needs are. So, I think, you know, you’ll see some more decommitments,” Hogville.net’s Otis Kirk said.

Otis also indicated the impact of the early signing period:

“And this is why there’s many reasons that Hunter Yurachek has got to get the right coach. But you cannot continue to fire coaches at the pace that Arkansas has, because the early signing period has changed recruiting to the point that so many kids that that will sign early are not even gonna be available on paper. Everybody was still available in February. So you could turn home in January, but that’s not the case anymore. A positive, though, is the grad transfer route. That’s that transfer portal, the grad transfer route is something fairly new and I think you’ll see Arkansas really hit the Juco, not just transfer portal, but the Junior College ranks, hard. And also the graduate transfer route,” Otis notes.

Otis also mentioned Hog offers that are held by two defensive backs from Hutchinson C.C. Jakorian Bennett and Ronald Williams play in the same program where you’ll find Former Hog Alfred Davis (defensive coordinator).

Jacolby Criswell from Morrilton continues to draw major attention. He is a dynamic QB committed to UNC. Otis addresses that subject, as well.

