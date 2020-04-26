Otis Kirk on Hog Football: Cole Carson’s Commitment, Norwood’s Top Five & the Latest on Receiver Isaiah Sategna

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Otis Kirk recaps the past week in recruiting every Sunday for the Pig Trail Nation. This week, he tells us what Cole Carson’s Commitment means for Arkansas on the O-Line. Elsewhere, Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood has Arkansas in his top five and Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna is an electric wide receiver from Fayetteville, offered by the Hogs March 9th.

Other notes in recruiting:

Mason Brotherton committed to Kansas and Errington McRae chose Arkansas State. Otis thinks it is down to Baylor or Tennessee for Kaidon Salter, a QB from Cedar Hill who visited Arkansas. Another quarterback, Lucas Coley, a dual threat from San Antonio, is set to announce his decision May 5th. Closing out the quarterback news, Kyron Drones is probably going to Auburn in Otis’ opinion.

Kirk also discusses Feleipe Franks as a leader and Hogs selected in the NFL Draft (Sosa Agim and Kam Curl).