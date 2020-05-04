Otis Kirk on Recruiting: Jordan’s Commitment, Plus Updates on Coley, Outley, Norwood & Crockett

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan is a great guy to interview, a tremendous person, and he’s headed to the Hill. It’s a big get for Sam Pittman’s program landing a linebacker from Kansas City (Lincoln College Prep) who will play safety at Arkansas.

***Note: Prior to this segment with Otis, Quarterback Lucas Coley planned to announce his college choice Tuesday, but he’s now pushed back that announcement. Coley is a dual threat from San Antonio, TX.

Elsewhere, Little Rock Parkview Tight End Erin Outley recently picked up an offer from Michigan and Fort Smith Northside Defensive Back Dreyden Norwood now has an offer from Miami (FL).

In transition, Marlon Crockett is a standout receiver who is six four, 190. Crockett is leaving Searcy to play for Cabot.