NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Following a blowout win a week ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks had to fight their way out of a late 8-point deficit before delivering a flurry of knockout blows to drop Valparaiso, 72-68, in front of 15,630 raucous fans on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith scored a game-high 21 points, and his steal with 1:30 to play was followed by his kick-out assist six seconds later to junior guard Mason Jones for a transition three-pointer that tied the game at 65-all, then Jones -- he finished with 20 points -- gave the Hogs the lead for good, 68-65, with another triple at 0:53.