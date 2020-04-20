Otis Kirk’s Recruiting Report: The Latest on Landon Rogers, Logan Diggs & Keuan Parker, Plus Three Defensive Tackles to Watch

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Hog Football Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk has an update on several recruits from 2021 in this report:

LR Parkview QB Landon Rogers is the most recent commitment for Sam Pittman’s program and Otis has high praise for Rogers. Landon is someone who chose the University of Arkansas for reasons well beyond football. He’s someone the Hogs bring in with the potential to develop into a very good college player.

At running back, Logan Diggs is a prospect getting several offers. Diggs is from Metaire, Louisiana, Archbishop Rummel, a school consistently on Arkansas recruiting radar. Name a power 5 league, chances are, Diggs has an offer from a school in that league.

At defensive back, Keuan Parker is from Tulsa, a good cover corner who reminds Otis of Former Razorback Jared Collins.

Three defensive tackles to watch are all from the junior college ranks:

Jalen Williams from Jones CC, Isaiah Coe from Iowa Western and Demeco Roland from Hutchinson CC. Roland is from the program previously led by current Arkansas Linebackers Coach Rion Rhoades.