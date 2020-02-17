Otis Kirk’s Recruiting Report: Tight End Position Major Focus in 2021

Story by Drew Amman:
Fayetteville, AR-
Hogville.net Hog Football Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk joined us in-studio to look ahead to 2021 and one of the areas Arkansas needs to target in 2021: Tight End. That spot features some big names on Arkansas’ radar:
Erin Outley (Little Rock Parkview)
Mason Brotherton (Mena)
Errington McRae (Har-Ber)
Quentin Moore (Independence C.C.)
Also in this report, Otis has an update on quarterback Kyron Drones, a dual-threat from Shadow Creek, in addition, notes on Running Back Javion Hunt who attended Arkansas’ junior day February 1st. Speaking of running back, Otis kicks off this report saying that is one spot Arkansas may target with one scholarship left after signing 24 for 2020. Why? Well, even though Chase Hayden recently moved to the NCAA Transfer Portal, several questions remain beyond Rakeem Boyd. There is no clear cut choice for Rakeem’s backup.