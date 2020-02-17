Otis Kirk’s Recruiting Report: Tight End Position Major Focus in 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 23 Arkansas (20-5, 8-4) won its 20th game of the season on Sunday, beating Ole Miss (7-18, 0-12) 108-64 on Sunday afternoon at the Pavilion. With the win, Arkansas reached eight SEC wins for just the second time since joining the conference, and crossed the 20-win threshold for just the seventh time since the turn of the century.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks continue to make offensive history this season, as they once again broke the program record for most points in an SEC game, scoring 108 points. This is their second straight game breaking that record, as the Hogs dropped 103 on then-No. 15 Kentucky last Sunday. Neighbors’ Hogs also shattered the program record for field-goal percentage in an SEC game, shooting a whopping 64.4 (38-59) percent from the field. The previous record, 60.4 percent, had stood for 20 years (2/11/99).