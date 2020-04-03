Overstreet: ‘I Think It is in My Best Interest to Come Back’

Kingfisher, OK-

Razorback Senior Mason Overstreet who shot the lowest round on the team eight times this season is planning to return to Arkansas. The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the cancellation of the season a few weeks ago and earlier this week the NCAA granted one additional year of eligibility for students in spring sports.

“Granted that all of the scholarship stuff gets worked out. We’ll have to wait and see on that. I’ve been talking with Coach (Brad McMakin) and I think it would be in my best interest to come back. I’d like to try to see what kind of damage we can do next year with three of us guys coming back and all the guys coming in, as well,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet had a scoring average of 71.46 this year, good for seventh all-time on the school’s single-season list. The Kingfisher, Oklahoma native has the second-best scoring average in school history at 72.042. In 2017, Overstreet finished National Runner-up as a freshman.

In the classroom, Overstreet is a standout, as well. He won the SEC Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2018-19.

Looking ahead to next season, Coach McMakin addressed the senior class as a whole this year and the outlook overall.

“I’ve got four seniors (Overstreet, Tyson Reeder, William Buhl and Luis Garza) and I expect three of them to return next year. I don’t really know which one is not expected to return. We’ve got some parents in financial situations, jobs, things they’re looking at, but you know I’m hoping they all come back. We have Luis Garza from Mexico really in uncharted territory on how things are gonna go in Mexico throughout this period,” McMakin said.