Pair Of Bronze Medals For Razorbacks On SEC Opening Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – G’Auna Edwards and the Razorback distance medley relay both claimed bronze medals as the SEC Indoor Championships started Thursday inside the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Edwards produced a career best score of 4,068 points in the pentathlon to finish third behind the winning score of 4,521 points by Georgia’s Anna Hall and 4,095 for runner-up Sterling Lester of Florida. Edwards improved her previous best score of 4,047 and remains at No. 10 on the Arkansas all-time list.

“I think I still have something left to PR again at nationals,” said Edwards, who set her previous best last season in earning a bronze medal at the SEC Indoor. “Effort and execute, with no excuses.”

Starting with an 8.35 in the 60m hurdles (1,050 points), Edwards cleared 5-6 (830) in the high jump and added a 35-2 ½ (577) in the shot put. Then an impressive leap of 21-0 ½ (978) topped the field in the long jump. Edwards finished the pentathlon with a 2:34.88 (633) in the 800m.

“I’m ready to go out there and win,” exclaimed Edwards regarding her long jump competition on Friday. Her effort in the long jump currently ranks eighth on the 2021 collegiate list.

Arkansas assistant coach Chris Johnson added: “We came into the meet thinking she could finish third in the multi. It didn’t happen the way we thought it would happen, but she did get third. More importantly, she learned to compete, and her 800m improved tremendously.

“Her long jump improved, and she was able to qualify for nationals with her mark today. We’ve accomplished a lot with her. Obviously, scoring points for the team is the most important thing. Individually, though, she’s qualified for nationals in the multi and the long jump. That puts us in a better position at the NCAA Indoor.”

A foursome of Isabel Van Camp (3:23.23), Kethlin Campbell (52.51), Quinn Owen (2:07.26), and Logan Morris (4:37.46) clocked a time of 11:00.46 in the distance medley relay for third place. Alabama set a meet record with a 10:59.21 victory while Florida’s 11:00.31 just edged the Razorbacks for second.

“We’re real excited about the opportunity for some of our newcomers and young people to get a chance to carry the baton and represent Arkansas in the distance medley,” noted Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “That is by no means our A team, but it’s really nice they ran that fast. The kids competed well and ran from the front. It took a great miler to come get them at the end. We’re real pleased with that performance.

“Edwards did a fantastic job. Two weeks ago, basically, she was broken, but our medical team did a fantastic job putting her back together. Her memory serves herself well because she can really compete. Two performances in one event to qualify for NCAA Indoor, and we know there is more there for her.”

Friday’s women’s session starts with field events at 5:30 p.m. while prelims begin at 7 p.m. The 5,000m is at 8:15 p.m.