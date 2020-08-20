Pair of Razorback Standouts Ready to Prove SEC Predictions Wrong

Arkansas’ Mike Woods (8) and De’Vion Warren (1) celebrate after the team’s 20-13 win over Portland State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC didn’t hold Media Days this year, but if it had there’s almost no doubt the University of Arkansas would have been picked last in the West by the voters in attendance.

The predictions that are out there have the Hogs in last place in the SEC West. It isn’t like that is an outlandish pick since the last time the Razorbacks won an SEC game was on Oct. 28, 2017, when they topped Ole Miss 38-37 in Oxford. They have lost 19 SEC games in a row.

But, in fairness to Mike Woods and Montaric Brown and the rest of the current Razorbacks, this is a different staff now. Sam Pittman is the head football coach and has no doubt considerably upgraded the coordinators.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Woods talked about the reason optimism this season despite maybe the Hogs facing the toughest schedule in the nation.

“Because we’re talking this summer serious,” Woods said. “Like I said earlier, Coach Pitt lets us run our team. He lets us basically dictate how we’re going to start each day and how we’re going to come out to practice. We’ve made it a point to come out every day and practice like it’s game day. Practice like we want to be champions.

“This is the best opportunity because looking at where we’re slated, and looking and what we’ve done last two years, and looking at who we’ve got, it’s the greatest opportunity in the nation. And speaking of YouTube, y’all need to go subscribe to WoodVille.”

Vegas currently has the Hogs winning 2.5 games this season. Woods was asked how that was wrong?

“How can that be wrong?,” Woods said. “I think it’s wrong because none of those people see what we do behind closed doors. What we do every day. How our leaders on this team are stepping up and running their groups, and being basically coaches to their groups … Each of our groups are handled by the leaders and the coaches, and we self-start ourselves.

“The people making these rankings, they ain’t with us every day. They don’t see what we go through. They don’t see how we lead our team.”

Brown also was asked about being picked to finish last in the SEC West?

“At the end of the day, we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Brown said. “They don’t see the grind behind the closed doors. So we’re just working and will prove them wrong. We’re really not worried about the outside.”

Arkansas will hold a closed practice on Friday with no media access during or afterward.