Parkview Prospect Power: Arkansas commit James Jointer, target Jaylon White talk Hogs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Something may be in the water at the Parkview football fieldhouse. After Little Rock School District went 15 years without producing a Razorbacks football signee, the Patriots may send four to Fayetteville in just one year’s time.

2021 prospects QB Landon Rogers and TE Erin Outley signed last fall. In the rising senior class, RB James Jointer committed in March and LB/DB Jaylon White received an offer on Monday. White also holds notable offers from Ole Miss and multiple Big 12 schools.

Nick Walters visits the program’s 2022 star recruits to hear the latest with the Hogs targets, and checks in with Parkview’s head coach for an update on current Razorbacks Rogers and Outley. White, a lifelong Arkansas fan, tells Nick, “I could see myself playing for the Razorbacks. That’s a place I’d want to go.”