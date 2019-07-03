Part 1, Hog Newcomer Exclusive: Brady Latham on his Love for Arkansas

Jenks, OK-

Brady Latham is the second Hog in our series on Hog Newcomers and he is one of two from the Tulsa Area that signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2019 (Ricky Stromberg is from Tulsa Union)

Here’s Part One of our Q and A:

Brady Latham

Great guys, great people who turned me into a man, and it is really close to home, which is a really big thing for me.

I’m a family guy,

homebody and being close to home, means a lot to me.

BRADY LATHAM COMES FROM A STRONG FOOTBALL FAMILY BACKGROUND.

HIS DAD BOB LATHAM JR WAS A CENTER AT OKLAHOMA

PLAYING FOR THE SOONERS FROM 1985 TO 88.

(Brady)

I’ve always looked up to my Dad and I think that’s where my first love of football came, and I always wanted to be like

him, play college football like him so this is really cool.

(Drew)

Baseball, I understand that is your second love, it sounds

like you had to make a major decision there, baseball coach saying hey, you need to be lean, football coach wants you to put on the

weight, when was it that you said, hey it’s gonna be football throughout.

(Brady)

Baseball and football were pretty neck and neck and eighth grade, ended up hurting my elbow, my growth plates were moving so fast that they actually kind of popped off. They were able to correct it and it’s all better now, but due to that, had to really decide do I want to play football or baseball, my dream was to play college football, but to do that, I needed to stop playing baseball.

BRADY CALLED IT A BIG SACRIFICE, BUT IT WORKED OUT.

THINK BACK TO THE CHANGE.

210 POUNDS AS A SOPHOMORE, LATHAM

NOW HAS A SCHOLARSHIP TO AN SEC SCHOOL…

LISTED AT 290 ON THE ARKANSAS ROSTER.

AS FOR HIS SPECIFIC SPOT ON THE O-LINE.

(Latham)

“Right now I don’t really know where I’m going to play, but I’m ready to play at any position that they need me to, at high school

I played tackle, but if they need me at tackle I’ll play tackle, if they need me at guard, need me at center, I’m ready to go.

WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE, THIS TRENCH HOG FROM JENKS IS FULFILLING A DREAM.

(Latham)

I really think it’s the perfect place for me, great place great coaches,

got so excited the day I committed, more excited the day I signed.

(Drew)

What’s happening with the hair man, you’ve had sort of a development there?

(Latham)

I had the long hair, grew it out so when we were in the playoffs I could cut it into a mullett which was fun, and after that I decided to go a

little more clean cut, more business-like, get ready for college.

Drew

2019 look?

Latham

Yes sir, 2019 look.