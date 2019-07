On this edition of our Hog Newcomer Series, we highlight TQ Jackson.

Jackson is a wide receiver from the small town of Jefferson, Texas who signed with Arkansas back in December. Although his first offer came from SMU, when Chad Morris was still the head football coach. Jackson did take an official visit to the SMU campus but knew he wanted to stay loyal to Morris and his staff, just like they had stayed loyal to him.

