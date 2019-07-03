Part 2, Exclusive with Brady Latham: Trench Hog has a High Motor

In part two of our talk with Brady Latham, the Hog Newcomer discusses his style as an Offensive Lineman and his take on Chad Morris’ Program:

Here’s the Q and A with Latham, who could play tackle, guard or center at Arkansas:

(Brady Latham)

I wanna be part of the turnaround, I know all these guys and all the recruits up there, they’re ready to get it going and I think we will,

I believe in us.

(Drew)

WHEN TALKING ABOUT BRADY LATHAM,

A COMPLIMENT THAT CONSISTENTLY COMES TO MIND IS

THAT HE HAS A HIGH MOTOR, PLAYING THROUGH THE WHISTLE.

(Latham)

That’s the complement that I like the most. I try to be an effort guy, leading by example like that is how you do it, you play every play

as hard as you can,

I always try to do that.

(Drew)

You just have this personality to me that, is all about be easy going but yet hey I’m driven I’m motivated. Once the lights come on, I’m hard nosed but I’m very coachable. Am I touching on everything that would describe you?

( Latham)

I hope so, that’s who I’m trying to be, off the field hope I’m the nice guy who is there for you, but on the field, I want to turn that switch on

and be competitive.

THE HOGS GET THE PLAYER RANKED 11TH IN THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA… COMPETING FOR PLAYING TIME IN CHAD MORRIS’ PROGRAM,

WORKING PRIMARILY WITH O-LINE COACH DUSTIN FRY.

“He talks about where he’s been, and the offensive lines at Clemson and

with Coach Morris at SMU, and I think he[‘s a great offensive line coach.”

(Drew)

You enter this program when it is coming off a two win season but the recruiting class is getting a lot of love a lot of attention. How much have you communicated with the other guys in this class, and what’s it like trying to build something special

in this class?

(Latham)

It’s super important to build that team chemistry, we text, we have group text, we’ll also DM each other on twitter, keep up to date with each other.

THE OTHER SIGNEE FROM TULSA IN THE 2019 ARKANSAS CLASS… RICKY STROMBERG FROM TULSA UNION, GOT SOME HELP

FROM LATHAM WHEN RICKY’S LATE OFFER CAME IN.

STROMBERG HAD TO SCRAMBLE TO FIND RAZORBACK GEAR TO WEAR TO HIS SIGNING CEREMONY, SO LATHAM

GAVE HIM A HOG HAT AND SHIRT.

(Latham)

I got lucky to already have the relationship with Ricky and we work out together and we know each other ’cause we live really close to each other.

WHILE LIVING HIS COLLEGE LIFE IN ARKANSAS HOPING TO PLAY A KEY ROLE AS THE HOGS LOOK TO CLIMB THE RANKS IN THE SEC,

THERE’S NO DOUBT WHERE LATHAM WANTS TO BE WHEN HE GETS SOME DOWN TIME.

(Latham)

“I love to fish, it’s just relaxation for me, wherever I am I can zone out and relax.”