Part 2, Hog Newcomer Exclusive: TQ Jackson

We continue our Hog Newcomer series with an exclusive interview with TQ Jackson.

Jackson is a wide receiver from Texas who committed to Arkansas back in December. The new Razorback is very eager to get started and prove he’s worth the hype.

“They say SEC is like the closest thing to NFL,” says Jackson. “But I think of it as I want to be the best, I want to play against the best. There’s hype that comes with it but I think of it as, we all bleed the same. We all the same player. Everybody comes from somewhere. You know 5A, 6A, 4A, 3A it really don’t matter to me.”

For more on Jackson, watch the video above or click HERE.